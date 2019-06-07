In Court For Malegaon Blast Case, Pragya Thakur Sits On Red Satin Cloth

Pragya Thakur is a key accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast in which six were killed and nearly 100 injured

BJP lawmaker Pragya Singh Thakur today appeared before a special NIA court in Mumbai in connection with the 2008 Malegaon blast case after skipping two earlier dates this week. She was called to the accused box before Special NIA Judge VS Padalkar, where she sat down on a red satin cloth spread for her by her supporters.

Pragya Thakur, who replied in the negative to the court asking if she was aware "a blast took place on September 29, 2008", was also seen wiping her face with a saffron-coloured handkerchief.

"116 witnesses have been examined and it has been established that a blast took place? I am not asking who did it. Do you know a blast took place on 29th September, 2008?" the judge asked, to which Pragya Thakur replied "I don't know".

This is Pragya Thakur's first appearance before the court, which had mandated the accused appear before it at least once a week, since being elected to parliament in the general election that concluded on May 23.

The saffron-robed parliamentarian from Bhopal is one of the main accused in the case. Six people were killed and nearly 100 were injured after a bomb strapped to a motorcycle exploded on September 29 in Maharashtra's Malegaon.

She had been due to appear yesterday but her lawyer requested an exemption, stating she had been taken to the hospital for high blood pressure. The court, which had earlier refused exemption requests, agreed but warned the BJP leader to appear today or "face consequences".

Speaking to NDTV, the director of the hospital in which she was admitted on Tuesday evening confirmed Pragya Thakur had dehydration, hypertension and gastrointestinal complications, but left mid-day to take part in a political event in the city.

"She has taken leave for seven to eight hours to go home for bath and other things. She said she wanted to go to Mumbai for some court case," Dr Ajay Mehta told NDTV.

Earlier Pragya Thakur's close aide Upma told news agency PTI that "she (Pragya Singh) is not well. She was hospitalised last (Wednesday) night for medication. She is suffering from some stomach-related ailment and was administered injectable medicines."

"She was discharged from the hospital this morning and is taking part in a programme as pressed by workers, but she will return to the hospital immediately afterwards as she is not well," Upma added.

Pragya Thakur was arrested in 2008 and faces charges under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

An NIA court had dropped stringent charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act but the trial court retained charges against her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Pragya Thakur is currently out on bail, on health grounds, and her candidature has been challenged in court by the father of one of the men who died in the blast.

Pragya Thakur was fielded as the BJP candidate from Bhopal in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election. She beat veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by over 3.6 lakh votes.