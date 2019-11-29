On Demand, Pragya Thakur Apologises Twice For Remark On Mahatma's Killer

Pragya Thakur Singh apologised twice in parliament today amid a massive controversy over the BJP MP calling Nathuram Godse a patriot. "I didn't call Nathuram Godse a patriot. I apologise if sentiments are hurt," she said in the Lok Sabha, speaking for the second time. She had earlier said that her comments were "twisted" by the opposition and apologised for hurting sentiments with her comments.

The 49-year-old lawmaker also alleged that she had been called a terrorist by an MP though there was no evidence against her.

Pragya Thakur was referring to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who had yesterday said: "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day in the history of India's parliament."

Mr Gandhi had put out the tweet after an uproar in parliament over the Godse comment; the BJP yesterday announced Pragya Thakur would be dropped from a parliamentary defence committee and banned from meetings of party MPs.

"It is condemnable the way my remark has been attacked without finding out the details and the context. Mahatma Gandhi has contributed immensely to the nation and I have great respect for him. I apologise if I have hurt any sentiments. But the opposition is distorting my remark," said Pragya Thakur.

"A member of the house referred to me as 'terrorist'. It is an attack on my dignity as a member of parliament and also as a woman. No charges against me have been proven in court. I have been misquoted and victimised. It's derogatory to call me a terrorist. It is illegal to call me a terrorist and whoever has done this directly insulting the judicial system," she lashed out.

BJP members promptly cried "shame" at Congress MPs across the house and demanded an apology from Rahul Gandhi.

"Calling a woman and Member of Parliament a terrorist is even worse than the murder of Mahatma Gandhi," BJP's Nishikant Dubey said in parliament. "A privilege motion should be moved against Rahul Gandhi and he should apologise," he said.

"Let them do it. I have made my stand clear," Mr Gandhi told reporters outside parliament.

Stung by her aggressive statement, the opposition said her apology was not good enough and shouted slogans of "Down, down Godse" and "Long live Mahatma Gandhi".

Speaker Om Birla urged Lok Sabha members to avoid politics over Mahatma Gandhi.