Praful Patel Seeks More Time To Join Probe Into Alleged Aviation Scam

Enforcement Directorate to record Praful Patel's statement in a money-laundering case

Former civil aviation minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel today requested for another date to depose before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe.

The probe is related to the losses suffered by national carrier Air India as part of an alleged multi-crore-rupee aviation scam, hours ahead of his appearance before the agency.

Praful Patel, 62, has also been named in a recent chargesheet filed by ED before a court as a person known to the alleged aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

He was to depose before the agency on Thursday.

The NCP leader, who was in charge of the civil aviation ministry between 2004 and 2011, has not been mentioned as an accused in the case.

"Due to my prior commitments, I have requested ED for another date," Mr Patel said.

The statement of Mr Patel, a Rajya Sabha legislator, will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Mr Patel had earlier told PTI that he would be happy to co-operate with the ED for their understanding of the complexities of the aviation industry.