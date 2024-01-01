'Practice What You...': Navjot Sidhu Slams Arvind Kejriwal On Summons

Arvind Kejriwal was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2.

Ahead of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chief Arvind Kejriwal's appearance before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday attacked him citing an old 'X' post of his.

Mr Kejriwal, earlier, wrote in an 'X' post, "As a patriot Indian, my head hangs in shame when our corrupt leaders do not appear before ED and CBI even after multiple summonses by the investigating agencies when they should have resigned from their post immediately as soon as the allegations were made."

Practice what you preach … face the ED music even if you don't like the tune … resign from you're post till you come clean like I did in dec 2006 … #ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/j13SCsALrQ — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) January 1, 2024

Earlier in December, Mr Kejriwal skipped ED summons twice, which were issued to him in connection with the alleged excise policy scam.

As per ANI sources, Mr Kejriwal is likely to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 3 in connection with the excise policy case.

On December 22, ED issued a third summons to Chief Minister Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case, asking him to appear before the agency on January 3.

Mr Kejriwal was issued the second summons by the ED on December 18, asking him to depose at the federal agency's office on December 21, which the Chief Minister skipped.

The Delhi Chief Minister was first called by the central agency to appear on November 2, but he did not depose, alleging that the notice was "vague, motivated and unsustainable in law."

Mr Sidhu took a swipe at the Delhi CM, stating, "Practice what you preach".

"Practice what you preach...face the ED music even if you don't like the tune ... resign from your post till you come clean like I did in Dec 2006," he wrote in a post on 'X'.

Earlier in 2006, Mr Sidhu (then BJP leader) had resigned from the post of Lok Sabha MP following his conviction in a case of death in a road rage involving him.

