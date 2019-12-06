Posing As Officers, 2 Men Steal Rifles From Madhya Pradesh Army Cantonment 

NDTV has accessed footage of the two accused at a dhaba

Two unidentified men posing as army officers stole two INSAS rifles and 20 cartridges from the Army Education Corps in Pachmarhi town of Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district around 2.30 am today.

NDTV has accessed the footage of the suspects inside a roadside eatery, where the main accused can be seen wearing a jacket; his associate is wearing yellow jacket with a hood. The footage shows one of them sported a beard.

Sources say both the accused introduced themselves as army officers to the sentry on duty and asked them to go inside for security checks as they were on a surprise inspection. Once the sentry duty jawans left the gate depositing their arms and ammunitions there, the duo posing as army officers fled with both the INSAS rifles and cartridges. The duo had hired a taxi from the Pipariya railway station and then returned in the same taxi to Pipariya railway station around 4 am.

The taxi driver, identified as Mangal, a resident of Pipariya town, has been detained for questioning by the Hoshangabad district police and his vehicle seized for further probe.

Director General of Police (Intelligence) Dr SW Naqvi said police across the state have been asked to remain alert and keep a close watch at important places.

A case against unidentified persons has been lodged with Pachmarhi police station and the Army Education Corps has already instituted an internal probe into the incident. The military police is also investigating the matter. The police has also sounded a high security alert across the state.