"Masked Men Had INSAS Rifle, Axe": NDTV Accesses Details Of Punjab Firing

A police complaint filed by an army Major into the killing of four soldiers at a military station in Punjab's Bathinda says two unidentified masked men in kurta-pyjama were seen at 4:30 am today.

They were seen running towards a jungle near the base, the first information report (FIR) says.

NDTV has accessed a copy of the FIR filed by the Major.

The four soldiers killed in the firing incident belonged to an artillery unit of the army. The soldiers, in their mid-20s, were sleeping when the incident happened.

The FIR says one of the masked men spotted at the military station had an INSAS assault rifle, while another carried an axe.

Investigators suspect an INSAS assault rifle and ammunition that went missing two days ago to be the weapon used in the incident. The gun and the magazine have been recovered, the army said in a statement this evening. They will be sent for forensic analysis.

The balance number of rounds in the weapon will only be available after the forensic analysis, the army said.

The army and Punjab Police are jointly investigating the incident.

No one has been identified or detained in connection with the incident, the army said.