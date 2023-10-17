Portion Of Jammu's Ranbireshwar Temple Collapses, No Casualties

Ranbirashwar Temple is an ancient Shiv Temple in Jammu

A portion of Jammu's ancient Ranbireshwar Temple collapsed here on Tuesday morning after being struck by lightning, a temple official said. Ajatshatru Singh, one of the trustees of Dharmarth Trust which manages the temple, while talking to ANI said that at around 9:30 am, lightning struck the old temple amid rains. Since the structure is made of old bricks it collapsed as it was raining for the last 3-4 days.

"We will construct a more magnificent temple," he said.

"By the grace of the lord of Shiva, there was no loss of life, and all the idols in the temple are also intact," Singh added.

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Commandant, Zahid Manhas, said, "We had received information (about collapse) around 9:40 am and our team rushed to the spot after that."

There is no report of any casualties or traces of anyone being trapped inside, he said.

He also informed that the verandah of the temple collapsed in the incident.

On being asked about the cause of the incident, the SDRF Commandant said that the cause of the incident could be rain as well but the temple itself is around 150 years old "so we cannot state the exact cause of the incident."

Ranbirashwar Temple is an ancient Shiv Temple in Jammu which is very famous.

The temple is managed by Dharmarth Trust.

