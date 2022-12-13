Pornography Case: Businessman Raj Kundra Granted Pre-Arrest Bail By Supreme Court

Raj Kundra's lawyers claimed that he was in no way connected to content creation (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to businessman Raj Kundra and others, including actors Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey, in connection with an FIR or police case against them for allegedly distributing pornographic videos.

A bench of Justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna also directed Raj Kundra and the other accused to cooperate in the investigation.

"Having heard the counsel for the parties, we are of the view that the petitioners may be granted anticipatory bail," the bench said.

Senior advocate R Basant, appearing for one of the petitioners, submitted that a chargesheet has already been filed in the case and the accused are cooperating with the police in the investigation.

The top court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest to Raj Kundra in the case.

Raj Kundra had been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and Information Technology Act for allegedly distributing/ transmitting sexually explicit videos.

The FIR named Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey as co-accused.

Raj Kundra's lawyers claimed that he was in no way connected to content creation, publication or transmission of alleged illegal videos even as the actors, who were named as co-accused, had given full consent to shoot the videos.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)