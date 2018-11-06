Popular Bhajan Singer Vinod Agarwal Dies At 63

Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal died due to multiple organ failure.

Popular Bhajan singer Vinod Agarwal died in an Uttar Pradesh hospital around 4 am on Tuesday. He died due to multiple organ failure, news agency ANI reported. He was 63.

Vinod Agarwal was admitted in a critical condition to a private medical facility in Mathura after he complained of chest pain on Sunday.

The 63-year-old was put on ventilator after some of the vital organs stopped working, a doctor said. His family members rushed from Mumbai to be by his side at the Nayati Hospital.

Born in New Delhi in 1955, Vinod Agarwal's imitable style of bhajan singing is quite popular. He settled down in Vrindavan for his love for Lord Krishna.

He has performed in over 1,500 live programmes across the country and has held shows in Singapore, Italy, Britain, Switzerland, France, Germany, Canada, Ireland and Dubai.

(With Inputs From PTI, ANI)