Poonch Attack A 'Pre-Poll Stunt': Charanjit Channi Comment Sparks Row

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has landed in a huge row with his comment that Saturday's Terror attack in Poonch, in which an Air Force soldier was killed and four others were injured, was a "pre-election stunt by the BJP". Amid the general election, it has provided the BJP a handle to attack the Congress, with Union Minister Anurag Thakur ripping into the Grand Old Party.

"These are all stunts and not terrorist attacks. There is no truth in it. BJP is playing with the lives of people and bodies," Mr Channi said while campaigning in Jalandhar, from where he is contesting.

"These attacks are not really happening but just meant to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party... Whenever elections take place, such stunts are played like it happened last time," he added, pointing at the 2019 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel died.

In the terror attack on two IAF vehicles in the Bakrabal (Sanai) area of Poonch, Corporal Vikky Pahade of the Indian Air Force was killed and four other soldiers injured.

"This is a poor statement. This reflects their mentality,"said Union minister Anurag Thakur.

"Instead of strengthening the army, they did brokerage for 10 years... After Pulwama we did surgical strike. These people held a hearing at 2:30 pm to stop the hanging of the Parliament attack accused... People will not forget that 1000 km has been taken away - the area of Aksai Chin, a part has been taken by Sri Lanka," he added.