Poonam Pandey Video: Opposition Says Government Turning Goa Into 'Porn Destination'

The opposition has held the Chief Minister responsible for the video being shot.

A controversial video starring actor Poonam Pandey has taken a political turn in Goa with the state's opposition accusing the BJP government of facilitating the shoot in what they called restricted area. Weeks ago, the ruling party was battling a row over a sexually explicit clip reportedly forwarded from the phone of Goa Deputy Chief Minister Chandrakant Babu Kavlekar.

The Goa Forward Party today filed a complaint with the police over what it alleged was obscene footage featuring Poonam Pandey, an actor and model. They complained that the video was shot on government property with restricted access, at Chapoli dam in Canacona.

"We would like to draw your attention towards allegedly porn video starring actor Poonam Pandey which is being circulated over social media in the state. This video is a sort of assault on Goan women and has tarnished the image of Goa. The shooting of this porn video is done at Chapoli dam Canacona, which has shocked the people of Cancona, famous for its culture," the complaint said.

"We are shocked how this video was shot at the Government property and with whose permission. This needs to be investigated and culprits need to be booked," the party demanded.

The GFP said the Entertainment Society of Goa headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant normally issued permission for shoots. Chapoli dam falls under the state Water Resource Department headed by Minister Filip Neri Rodrigues.

"Chief Minister Sawant and Water Resource Minister Filip Neri and Poonam Pandey should be held responsible for tarnishing the image of Goa," said the opposition party.

Goa Forward Party leader Durgadas Kamat accused the BJP of turning the popular seaside state into a "porn destination".

"Earlier we had a minister sharing porn videos. Now we have another minister whose department is involved in the production of a porn video. Is @BJP4India promoting our state as #PornDestination?" Mr Kamat tweeted.

GFP chief Vijay Sardesai, whose sacking as Deputy Chief Minister led to the party's exit from the ruling coalition, tweeted saying Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's vision for Goa was to make it a state famous for "all deadly sins" as long as it brings in money.



Last month, Mr Kavlekar was accused of circulating porn clips in a WhatsApp group of social activists. He later filed a police complaint alleging that his phone was hacked.