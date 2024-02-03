Poonam Pandey Says 'Didn't Die Of Cervical Cancer', Day After 'Death' Post

Poonam Pandey, model and reality TV star, today announced that she hasn't died of cervical cancer. Her announcement on Instagram came a day after the model's manager announced that she had died of cervical cancer.

"I am alive. I didn't die of cervical cancer. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about the hundreds and thousands of women who have lost their lives due to cervical cancer."

"I am sorry caused this tear and I am sorry to those I have hurt. My intention: to shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about - cervical cancer," she said in another post.

The announcement about her death had shocked everyone in the entertainment industry. The reactions ranged from disbelief to scepticism as many had seen the model at an event in Goa three days ago.

The 32-year-old shot to fame during the 2011 Cricket World Cup when she posted a video message saying she would strip if team India won. She did not, but did post a nude photo when her favourite team Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL the next year. Over the years, she has gathered a legion of social media followers with her controversial statements and was often seen in explicit videos.

In 2022, she drew wide attention with a stint in the Kangana Ranaut-led reality show 'Lock Upp'. She also acted in some films.