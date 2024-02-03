'Worst Publicity Stunt Ever': Internet As Poonam Pandey Says She Is Not Dead

Poonam Pandey's team had on Friday said she died due to cervical cancer

Model and reality TV star Poonam Pandey on Saturday said that she is alive, a day after her team said she died due to cervical cancer.

In a video on an Instagram account, she clarified that the fake death announcement was an effort to initiate a conversation and spread awareness about cervical cancer.

Apologising to her fans, she said, "I'm sorry I've caused this fear and I'm sorry to those whom I've hurt. My intention? To shock everyone into the conversation that we are not talking enough about, which is cervical cancer. Yes, I faked my demise, extreme I know. But suddenly, we all are talking about cervical cancer, aren't we? It's a disease that silently takes your life. And this disease needed the spotlight urgently. I'm proud of what my death news has been able to achieve.”

In another clip, she said, “I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease.”

Her announcement, however, sparked mixed reactions on the internet, with some labelling it the "worst publicity stunt ever," while others using it as an opportunity to share funny memes.

Famous YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani shared a meme of Paresh Rawal on X, formerly Twitter, with the overlay text, "Main mar bhi jata na, toh bhi nahi marta [Even if I were to die, I wouldn't actually die]”.

Poonam pandey be like : pic.twitter.com/rDycUmNnzx — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) February 3, 2024

Another meme contributed to the online banter by showing doctors dismissing any future developments related to her.

When something actually happens to Poonam Pandey in future



Doctors: pic.twitter.com/x5cgkwWur0 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 3, 2024

In another post, Poonam Pandey is mockingly receiving the "Worst Media Campaign" award from the President. The caption read, "Poonam Pandey receiving a well-deserved award."

Poonam Pandey receiving a well deserved award pic.twitter.com/fyVmV938Dp — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 3, 2024

In another playful take on Poonam Pandey's controversial stunt, a popular meme page shared a clip featuring WWE's Undertaker. The video shows the Undertaker lying in a coffin, but as someone approaches, he unexpectedly grabs the person's neck, showing that he was not actually dead. “Poonam Pandey drama,” the caption read.

Poonam Pandey drama pic.twitter.com/wXOP6J7xLa — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) February 3, 2024

A side-by-side collage of Poonam Pandey and Lucky, a character from the movie Welcome, known for coming back from the dead, also made its way to the Internet. The caption read, "2 people who can come back from the dead."

2 people who can come back from the dead ???? pic.twitter.com/co4Zib1N7B — prakriti (@idkyar) February 3, 2024

Adding to the trend, a clip featured a scene from a South Indian film where an actor rises from the dead from his funeral pyre.

As Poonam Pandey's stunt continues to be the talk of the town, the Internet's ability to turn real-life twists into lighthearted memes and commentary remains undeniably entertaining.