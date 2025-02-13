"Bacche Ki Jaan Loge?": Poonam Pandey Reacts To Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Ranveer Allahbadia, aka BeerBiceps, sparked massive controversy with his remarks about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube show, 'India's Got Latent'. The comments went viral, triggering a backlash, FIRs, and even a mention in Parliament. Amidst the uproar, actress Poonam Pandey has come out in support of the YouTuber.

As a guest on one of the episodes of Samay Raina's show, Ms Pandey took to X to request people to stop the excessive trolling. She appealed for forgiveness, asking people to give Ranveer a second chance. "Been reading so much about @BeerBicepsGuy..Bas Karo yaar, Galti ho Gayi Usse…Bacche Ki Jaan Loge? Maaf kardo yaar," she wrote.

See the post here:

Been reading so much about @BeerBicepsGuy ..Bas Karo yaar, Galti ho Gayi Usse…Bacche Ki Jaan Loge?

Maaf kardo yaar — Poonam Pandey (@iPoonampandey) February 11, 2025

Poonam's stance has sparked a mixed reaction, with some appreciating her support and others criticising her for defending Mr Allahbadia's comments. One user wrote, "Obviously defending him is you who faked her death." Another commented, "Criticism is fair, but endless bashing helps no one. Everyone makes mistakes - learning and growing from them is what truly matters."

A third said, "Although I agree that putting him in jail is a bit too much but you can't call a 30-year-old man baccha anymore."

Earlier, Ranveer Allahbadia, who has over 16 million followers across social media platforms, issued a video apology for his comments, calling it a "lapse in judgement". The Maharashtra Cyber Department has registered an FIR against the show and summoned over 40 individuals, including Allahbadia and Raina, for investigation.

Meanwhile, Mr Raina has removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel amid the controversy.

"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Mr Raina posted on X.