Pongal 2021: What Are The 4 Days Of Pongal Called? Find Out Here

Pongal is just round the corner. The biggest festival of Tamil Nadu starts on January 13th and ends on the 16th. Pongal corresponds with the Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan. Pongal is a four-day long festival celebrated with great enthusiasm. Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal also known as Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal are the four festive days. The festival is essentially a celebration of a golden harvest when farmers express gratitude to the Sun god and Lord Indra. Pongal is a festival rich in traditions and customs. It includes special decorations, rituals and of course the food. Thai Pongal is the main day of the celebrations and it corresponds with the Makar Sankranti.
Pongal 2021: Days and dates
- Bhogi Pongal: Wednesday, January 13
- Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal: Thursday, January 14
- Thai Pongal Sankranti moment is 8:29 AM
- Mattu Pongal: Friday, January 15
- Kaanum Pongal: Saturday, January 16
Pongal 2021: Know all about the 4 days of Pongal
Bhogi Pongal: The celebrations of this day revolved around a bonfire, much like the Lohri festival in Punjab. Bhogi Pongal is dedicated to Lord Indra. People clean their houses and decorate with 'Kolams' or rangoli. Beautiful Pongal Kolams are made with a paste of rice flour and water, and red earth. Lamps and fresh flowers are also used to decorate homes.
Mattu Pongal: This is the third day of the Pongal celebrations. On this day, cattle - central to the farming community - are given a bath and decorated with flowers and turmeric. Cows and oxen are offered the 'pongal'. Bull fights, known as Jallikattu, are organized on this day. The bull taming sport is famous in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.
Kaanum Pongal: This is the final day of the Pongal celebrations and families meet and exchange gifts.On Kaanum Pongal, sisters also pray for the well-being of their brothers.
Pongal usually ushers in the New Year in Tamil Nadu. The festival is largely about giving and sharing. A lot of charitable and philanthropic activities are done during the Pongal days and animals and birds are fed and offered prayers as they help in sustaining life.
Happy Pongal wishes in advance!