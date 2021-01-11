Pongal 2021: What Are The 4 Days Of Pongal Called? Find Out Here

Pongal 2021 Image: The main Pongal celebrations are on January 14. Happy Pongal!

Pongal is just round the corner. The biggest festival of Tamil Nadu starts on January 13th and ends on the 16th. Pongal corresponds with the Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan. Pongal is a four-day long festival celebrated with great enthusiasm. Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal also known as Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kaanum Pongal are the four festive days. The festival is essentially a celebration of a golden harvest when farmers express gratitude to the Sun god and Lord Indra. Pongal is a festival rich in traditions and customs. It includes special decorations, rituals and of course the food. Thai Pongal is the main day of the celebrations and it corresponds with the Makar Sankranti.

Pongal 2021: Days and dates

Bhogi Pongal: Wednesday, January 13

Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal: Thursday, January 14

Thai Pongal Sankranti moment is 8:29 AM

Mattu Pongal: Friday, January 15

Kaanum Pongal: Saturday, January 16

Pongal 2021: Know all about the 4 days of Pongal

Bhogi Pongal: The celebrations of this day revolved around a bonfire, much like the Lohri festival in Punjab. Bhogi Pongal is dedicated to Lord Indra. People clean their houses and decorate with 'Kolams' or rangoli. Beautiful Pongal Kolams are made with a paste of rice flour and water, and red earth. Lamps and fresh flowers are also used to decorate homes.

Pongal 2021 Image: During Pongal, people in Tamil Nadu make beautiful rangolis called 'kolams'

Thai Pongal: This is the main day of the Pongal festivities. Also called Surya Pongal, the day is dedicated to the Sun God. On this day, people in Tamil Nadu make a traditional sweet dish called 'pongal' with rice, milk and jaggery. This is offered to the god as prasad. On Thai Pongal, people boil freshly harvested rice and milk in earthen pots till it overflows. This ritual symbolizes prosperity. In many regions of Tamil Nadu, women gather at a particular place and perform the ritual together. Other items like sugarcane, coconut and bananas are also offered to the Sun god.

Pongal 2021 Image: On Thai Pongal, people boil freshly harvested rice and milk in earthen pots till it overflows. The auspicious ritual symbolizes abundance

Mattu Pongal: This is the third day of the Pongal celebrations. On this day, cattle - central to the farming community - are given a bath and decorated with flowers and turmeric. Cows and oxen are offered the 'pongal'. Bull fights, known as Jallikattu, are organized on this day. The bull taming sport is famous in Madurai district of Tamil Nadu.

Pongal 2021 Image: On Mattu Pongal, cows and oxen are given a bath and offered the 'pongal'

Kaanum Pongal: This is the final day of the Pongal celebrations and families meet and exchange gifts.On Kaanum Pongal, sisters also pray for the well-being of their brothers.

Pongal 2021 Image: Here's a look at Pongal delicacies

Pongal usually ushers in the New Year in Tamil Nadu. The festival is largely about giving and sharing. A lot of charitable and philanthropic activities are done during the Pongal days and animals and birds are fed and offered prayers as they help in sustaining life.

Happy Pongal wishes in advance!