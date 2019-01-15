Pongal 2019 Wishes, Images, Wallpapers, Quotes, Status, SMS, Messages, Photos, Pics, And Greetings

Pongal 2019: It is celebrated by boiling the first rice of the season.

Pongal, a 4-day festival, is a harvest festival dedicated to the Sun God. It begins today, January 15 and will continue till January 18. For Tamilians, this is one of the most important festivals. The day marks the start of the Sun's six-month-long journey northwards (the Uttarayanam). Pongal is mainly celebrated to convey appreciation to the Sun God for a good harvest. It is celebrated by boiling the first rice of the season and corresponds with Makar Sankranti, a pan-Indian solar festival. The traditional sweet dish of "Pongal", made from newly-harvested rice and jaggery is prepared at home on this day. Jallikattu, a traditional bull-taming event, is held during Pongal.



Here are some of the messages wishes, images, wallpapers, quotes, status, SMS, messages, photos, pics, and greetings that you can send to your family and friends:

May the sweetness of jaggery, milk and dry fruits bring happiness into your lives. Happy Pongal!



May Lord Surya shine his divine blessings on your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal!

Happy Pongal: May you a bright and shining year ahead!

Greetings on Pongal! May the harvest festival ensure you always have the best food and best life.

Sending my warm wishes and love to you and your family on this auspicious festive occasion. Wishing you a bright and joyful Sankranti and Happy Pongal.

Happy Pongal: May the sweetness of jaggery and rice fill up your life.

Let the warmth of the auspicious festival of Pongal fill your home with joy.

May the sweetness of jaggery, milk and dry fruits bring the loveliest of wishes this festive season.

Happy Pongal: Wish you and your family happy Makar Sankranti and Pongal!

Wishing you a long and happy life, prosperity, loving family and friends and may every dream of yours become reality.

Pongal festivities are spread across four days and each day has its own significance. The first day of the festival is known as ''Bhogi'' and is dedicated to Indra, the Rain God. On this auspicious day, people discard old and neglected things and concentrate on new things causing change or transformation. At dawn, people light a bonfire with logs of wood, other solid-fuels and wooden furniture at home that are no longer useful.

The second day of Pongal is known as ''Thai Pongal'' which celebrates the Sun God. On this day, people have a morning bath and draw rangolis and kolams. This is followed by preparing special dishes to offer to the Sun. Other things which are used as an offering include sugarcane sticks, bananas and coconuts.

The third day of Pongal is known as the ''Mattu Pongal'', wherein cows are decorated with garlands and bells and are worshipped. This day is celebrated to thank the farm animals for their help in the production of crops.

The last day of Pongal is the ''Kaanum'' (or Kanu) Pongal, wherein the leftover Pongal dish along with betel nuts, betel leaves and sugarcane are kept in the open on a turmeric leaf. Women perform this special ritual for the prosperity of their brothers.

From surviving the cold winters to moving towards the livelier season of spring, harvest festivals like Lohri, Bihu, Pongal are celebrated in various parts of India. From eating special food to celebrating it all night with dance and bonfire the festival not only marks the beginning of an auspicious year but also brings the family together.



(With Inputs from ANI)