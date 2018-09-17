Pondicherry University Student Groups Allege "Clampdown On Freedom"

Pondicherry University authorities have denied the allegations. They said there is no favouritism for any ideology on the campus

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 17, 2018 00:02 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Pondicherry University Student Groups Allege 'Clampdown On Freedom'

Pondicherry University protest: Students protest on the campus around midnight

Chennai: 

A large group of students in Pondicherry University stood up in protest late on Sunday night, alleging that the university authorities have been treating them unfairly over students who have pledged allegiance to the RSS-backed student group ABVP.

Students of the Left-backed groups SFI, ASA and APSF, and the Congress affiliated NSUI came out in large numbers on the campus around midnight, waving white flags and shouting slogans against the administration.

They alleged the Wi-Fi on campus has been snapped and there is a "clampdown on freedom of speech".

The university authorities have denied the allegations. They said there is no favouritism for any ideology on the campus.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Pondicherry UniversityABVP

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaKeralaSardar SinghMarazzoLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusiPhone XS iPhone XR HuaweiYouTubeMi MobilesPrice ComparisonDominosFlipkartAmazonPaytmEarphonesWatchesKitchen Chimney

................................ Advertisement ................................