Pondicherry University Student Groups Allege 'Clampdown On Freedom'

Pondicherry University protest: Students protest on the campus around midnight

A large group of students in Pondicherry University stood up in protest late on Sunday night, alleging that the university authorities have been treating them unfairly over students who have pledged allegiance to the RSS-backed student group ABVP.

Students of the Left-backed groups SFI, ASA and APSF, and the Congress affiliated NSUI came out in large numbers on the campus around midnight, waving white flags and shouting slogans against the administration.

They alleged the Wi-Fi on campus has been snapped and there is a "clampdown on freedom of speech".

The university authorities have denied the allegations. They said there is no favouritism for any ideology on the campus.