'Pollution vs Livelihoods': Tamil Nadu Urges Delhi To Lift Cracker Ban

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin today urged his Delhi counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal, to allow the sale of firecrackers as the livelihoods of lakhs of workers in the firecracker manufacturing industry in the state were at stake. Last month, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee ordered a complete ban on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1.

Stalin said that several factors contribute to air pollution and the issue requires a balanced view. Urging Kejriwal to allow the sale of firecrackers within permissible limits, he said that it was a toss-up between incremental pollution and livelihoods.

"There are several contributing factors for air pollution in Indian cities, which include vehicular and industrial emissions. Hence, this calls for a balanced view, taking into consideration the negligible incremental pollution for a few days and the livelihoods involved," Stalin said.

Lakhs of workers depend on Tamil Nadu's firecracker industry for their livelihood, which is the largest in our country. If other states also impose a firecracker ban, it could lead to the closure of the entire industry.

The AAP government in Delhi has been following the practice of banning firecrackers in the winter for the last two years.

The early announcement of the ban this year is likely to give ample time to the city administration and police to put in place a mechanism to check the illegal manufacturing, sale and use of firecrackers.

Despite the restrictions, people burst firecrackers till late at night in Delhi, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram during festivities such as Diwali.

Fireworks led to major changes in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations in Delhi on Diwali night (November 4, 2021), according to Delhi's pollution body.