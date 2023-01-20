Poll Panel's Action After Alleged Attack On Congress Rally In Tripura

Congress claims that 10 party members were injured in the attack.

The Election Commission (EC) today suspended a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) and removed two officers in-charge (OCs) a day after an alleged attack on a Congress rally in Tripura. The poll body suspended the officers for not taking "appropriate action" during the bike rally in West Tripura Majlishpur district, barely 18 kilometres from the state capital Agartala.

The incident took place after the dates for the state assembly election were announced.

Ten Congress members, including party's General Secretary Ajay Kumar, were injured in the attack, the party claims. Congress leader and the party's lone MLA Sudip Roy Barman alleged that a minister provoked BJP party workers to attack the Congress rally.

"We have already told the Election Commission that of the 60 Assembly constituencies, there is no conducive situation in 5-6 constituencies to hold the polls in a fair and peaceful manner," Mr Barman told the media.

Shortly after the incident, the police registered three FIRs and arrested eight people for their alleged involvement.

The Election Commission also appointed three Special Observers and asked them to proceed to Tripura immediately and ensure proper deployment of the Central Armed Police Force. The observers have been asked to take stock of the situation, intensify enforcement measures if needed and report back to the Commission.

The special observers are - Yogendra Tripathy (IAS), Vivek Johri (IPS) and B Murli Kumar (IRS).