Poll Body Issues Notification For Phase 1 Of Jammu and Kashmir Election

Counting of votes will be held on October 4, as per the Election Commission.

The Election Commission on Tuesday issued the notification for the first phase of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, marking the start of the nomination process.

Voting will be held on 24 seats in the Union Territory in the first phase of the election on September 18.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of assembly polls is August 27 while the scrutiny will take place on August 28. The last date for the withdrawal of candidature is August 30.

The seats, which will go to polls in the first phase, are Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, D H Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.

The Election Commission announced the election schedule for Jammu and Kashmir on August 16. The polling will be held in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

A total of 90 assembly constituencies will go to the polls in Jammu and Kashmir. The last assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir was held in 2014.

The Election Commission has also announced that assembly polls in Haryana will be held on October 1. Votes for both Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana will be counted on October 4.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)