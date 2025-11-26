Poll Body To Meet Trinamool Delegation On Friday Amid SIR Protests

The Election Commission of India (EC) has scheduled a meeting with a ten-member delegation of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) on November 28, amid ongoing protests over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in nine States and three Union Territories.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of India wrote a letter to the AITMC, accepting its request for a meeting on 28th November.

"The Commission has considered the party's request and decided to give an appointment to the delegation of All India Trinamool Congress, comprising of the Authorized Representative of the Party along with our other members of the party, for a meeting at 11:00 AM on 28.11.2025 (Friday) at Nirvachan Sadan, Ashoka Road, New Delhi," Secretary of the EC said in a communication.

The delegation will include Derek O'Brien, Kalyan Banerjee, Mahua Moitra, Saket Gokhale and other party representatives.

The development comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Monday, raising concerns over what she described as "two disturbing yet urgent developments" related to election preparations in the state. She urged the EC to intervene immediately, emphasising the urgency of the matter.

In her letter, Banerjee said, "I am constrained to write to you regarding two disturbing yet urgent developments that have been brought to my notice, and which, in my view, warrant your immediate intervention."

CM Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lambasted the BJP over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in the state, saying "nobody can throw you (electors) out."

Addressing a public meeting opposing the SIR exercise, Mamata Banerjee confronted the BJP, stating she does not fear them. She questioned if the aim of the SIR is to remove Bangladeshi nationals from the voter list, then why is the Election Commission conducting the exercise in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh?"

She said, "I love Bangladesh as a country, because our language is the same. I am from Birbhum, but one day they will call me Bangladeshi. PM Modi got votes in 2024 as per the same list. If your name gets deleted, the Central government should also be deleted. Why is SIR in such a hurry?"

"Till I am here, I will not allow them to throw you out. Nobody can throw you out. If Bangladeshi is a problem, then why are you conducting SIR in Madhya Pradesh and UP?" she asked.

Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday wrote to the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging violation of the "neutrality" principle and misuse of police by the TMC government during the exercise in the state.

"This matter pertains to a so-called "Second State Conference of Women Police Personnel" organised under the guise of the West Bengal Police Welfare Committee on November 22, 2025, at Digha, Purba Medinipur district. What was ostensibly a welfare event for Police Personnel has been exposed as nothing short of a brazen political rally orchestrated by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, with active participation from serving Police Officers and TMC Ministers, MLAs and Leaders all in flagrant violation of the principles of neutrality & impartiality. This event, attended by high-ranking Police officials... along with the entire central leadership of the Welfare Committees, was hijacked for partisan political purposes," he wrote in the letter to the ECI.

The final voter list is scheduled to be published on February 7, 2026, following the completion of the first phase of SIR in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

