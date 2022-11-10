Poll Body To Form Committee To Make Transgenders' Electoral Roll Easier

Poll body to form a committee to study to make the process of becoming a voter easier for Transgenders.

Election Commission of India on Wednesday decided to set up a committee which will undertake a study to make the process of becoming a voter easier for the Transgender community.

A delegation of the Election Commision on Wednesday met some members of the Transgenders' committee in Pune on Wednesday. The meeting was part of the Election Commission Special Summary Revision 2023 launched in the Pune district of Maharashtra.

The delegation of Commision was led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commisioner Anup Chandra Pandey.

After the meeting, CEC Kumar addressed the media and informed that EC has decided to set up a committee to study to make the process of becoming a voter easier for the Transgender community. Maharashtra Chief Electoral officer Shreekant Deshpande will chair this Committee.

Chief Election Commisioner Rajiv Kumar said, " We had a meeting with transgender today and I must say their comment and their feeling moved us they are saying we don't have rights in the properties so what address do we give, we have stigma our date birth not known. We write TG Male TG Female in forms, so we have taken on ourselves to include Transgender in a very focused manner and that is what the society should be doing nobody should be marginalised at any cost."

He further added, "TG Community are very enthusiastic about voting rights, so after meeting with them we have decided to appoint a committee straight away for the transgender for thier enlisting in which we will see how we can make our process more accessible in terms of their date of birth thier certificate how can we take the self affidavit as proof or without even the property rights ".

He further informed, "CEO Maharashtra has done a whole lot of work in this area, he will chair this committee and from for all India for enlisting the participation of transgenders. we will also attempt to make some of the Transgender our national icons they deserve to be national icons they are also part of the society as much as anybody of us."

