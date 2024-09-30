Poll Body Puts Army Officer's J&K Police Deputation On Hold Over Model Code

Colonel Vikrant Prasher is a Shaurya Chakra awardee (File)

The Election Commission of India on Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir government to explain why an order of deputation of an army officer to civil police was issued without the prior permission of the commission when the MCC is still in force.

J&K government had on Monday issued the order of appointment of Colonel Vikrant Prasher as SSP (Training) and Special (Operation) in J&K police.

The ECI order taking exception to this move said to the J&K government today in its letter: "The Commission has observed that the Model Code of Conduct is in force in J&K and as such there is a ban on transfer of officers connected to election is in force. Without going, at this stage into the rationale, process and urgency of posting an Army officer as SSP on the civil side during the period of operation of MCC, the Commission hereby directs that the order shall be kept in abeyance with immediate effect. If the order has been issued executed, the position before the issue of the order shall be restored with immediate effect."

The ECI added that the Chief Secretary shall send the compliance report by 11 am on October 1 with an explanation as to why such an order was issued without prior permission of the commission.

Vikrant Prasher of the Parachute Regiment has already been cleared by the Ministry of Defence for a two-year deputation to the J&K government.

A Shaurya Chakra awardee, Prasher belongs to Udhampur district of J&K and he has distinguished himself in anti-militancy operations.

He was earlier posted at the high altitude warfare school (HAWS) in the Gulmarg area of the Valley.

