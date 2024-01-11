'Politics Of Work': Arvind Kejriwal Takes Stock Of Gujarat MLAs

The Aam Aadmi Party has kicked off its campaign for the general election outside Delhi and Punjab by seeking a progress report from its five MLAs in Gujarat. Party chief Arvind Kejrwal's post X, formerly Twitter, termed it "politics of work". A video accompanying it showed him and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann do a stock-taking with the MLAs. The caption claimed it was a first in India.

"Aam Aadmi Party has started the politics of work in the country. During our visit to Gujarat, our MLAs from Gujarat told what work they did in one year. In the last one year, he has done a lot of work for the public regarding education, health, electricity, water, roads. I and Bhagwant Mann ji sat with the MLAs and discussed their work in detail," read a rough translation of Mr Kejriwal's post.

आम आदमी पार्टी ने देश में काम की राजनीति की शुरुआत की है।



हमारे गुजरात दौरे पर गुजरात के हमारे विधायकों ने बताया कि एक साल में उन्होंने क्या-क्या काम किए। इन्होंने पिछले 1 साल में शिक्षा, स्वास्थ्य, बिजली, पानी, सड़कों को लेकर जनता के लिए ख़ूब काम किए हैं। मैंने और भगवंत मान जी… pic.twitter.com/x1bMoHf6tK — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 11, 2024

The video shows the MLAs discussing the status of education and health -- AAP's spearhead in Delhi and Punjab -- in their constituencies.

The party had run a huge campaign in the state ahead of the 2022 assembly election and managed to find a toehold.

The video appears a precursor of AAP's national ambitions. In the preliminary seat-sharing talks with the Congress, the party had raised the issue of contesting from three other states: Goa and Gujarat, where it has a presence, and Haryana, the next logical target after Punjab.

With a string of leaders focussing on the state, AAP matched the BJP in terms of visibility and optics.

While focusing on the urban middle class and the underprivileged, Mr Kejriwal's move to invite a Dalit family for a meal at his home and flying them to Delhi had made headlines.