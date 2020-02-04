'Politics Of Road Block': PM Raises Shaheen Bagh Protests, Attacks AAP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed am election rally in Delhi today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his condemnation of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, and suggested that Delhi needs a government that would "not resort to appeasement for votes. "Delhi does not need a government which gives opportunity to enemies to attack us... Delhi does not need road atkaanewali rajneeti (road-blocking politics)," he said at an election rally in Delhi today, keeping the focus tight on Shaheen Bagh.

Over the last weeks, PM Modi and his party leaders have focussed exclusively on Shaheen Bagh, a corner of the national capital where women have been holding round-the-clock protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Yesterday, PM Modi called the protests "anarchy" and suggested that it was not spreading by accident.

"Whether it is Seelampur, Jamia or Shaheen Bagh, there have been multiple protests against the CAA. Do you think these protests are a coincidence? It is not. It is all an experiment rooted in politics. If it was simply about a law, it would have ended," PM Modi said.

A section of BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Anurag Thakur have even suggested the use of bullets for "traitors" and "terrorists".

Yogi Adityanath had accused Arvind Kejriwal of "feeding biryani to terrorists" and a few leaders, including Union Minister Prakash Javadekar even called the Chief Minister a terrorist.

The Chief Minister had hit back, accusing the BJP of deliberately allowing Shaheen Bagh protests to continue.

"The BJP will not talk about anything else because they have nothing else to talk about. Just Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Shaheen Bagh, Hindu-Muslim , Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim and Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan...That is all they do," he said.