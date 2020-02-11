Politics Of Religion, Allegations Defeated, Says Arvind Kejriwal's Daughter

Harshita Kejriwal said the family will soon plan a grand celebration (File)

Commenting on Aam Aadmi Party's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's daughter Harshita Kejriwal on Tuesday said it politics of work and development won. The politics of "religion and allegations" have been defeated, she said.

"Politics should be done on the basis of work and development. It is better to avoid politics based on religion and allegations. It is a victory of all. The opposition parties have got an apt answer," Harshita Kejriwal told ANI.

Sharing her whole experience of Delhi elections, she said, "There is a positivity among people for AAP's work. People are refusing the negative approach of opposition parties. When we went out to campaign, they told us that there was no need to come and ask for votes as they will support us."

She further said the family will soon plan a grand celebration.

"We will plan how to celebrate it. For now, we are enjoying the moment, we are very happy."

Meanwhile, Mr Kejriwal's son Pulkit said: "Wishes are pouring in from family and friends. We are all excited. We will celebrate soon. Spontaneous plans are more enjoyable."

By 6:30 pm, AAP had won 43 seats and was leading on 19 seats.

The counting of votes for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly began amid tight security at 8 am today. Delhi went to polls in a single-phase on February 8.