Politicians Switching Sides In Maharashtra For Posts, Says KCR

Securing a post has become an important aspect of contemporary politics and people of the country are watching how politicians are switching from one party to another in Maharashtra for the sake of posts, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said on Saturday.

Mr Rao, also the president of BRS, was alluding to the political churning over the past one week as NCP leader Ajit Pawar with a horde of MLAs backing him joined the Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra. Mr Pawar was sworn in as the western state's Deputy Chief Minister.

Addressing a group of leaders from Maharashtra who joined his BRS, Mr Rao said youth should think about bringing in a "qualitative change" in the country.

Though the country is endowed with abundant natural resources like water, why have those who held power at the Centre not been able to utilise these precious assets properly even 75 years after Independence, a BRS release quoted him as saying.

One needs to think about this, the Chief Minister pointed out.

How long should we continue to be deprived of basic facilities like water and electricity by electing such people who do not ensure development, he asked.

BRS, which has come to your doorstep as a party that will ensure development, should be welcomed, Mr Rao said.

The party is moving forward with the slogan of 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (farmers' government this time) and it will be expanded to the entire country via Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, Mr Rao, also known as KCR, said.

Mr Rao, who recently visited Solapur in Maharashtra as part of efforts to expand the party's footprint, said he will again visit Solapur and address a public meeting.

After renaming the TRS as BRS in December last year, KCR has toured Maharashtra several times to expand the party in the neighbouring state.

