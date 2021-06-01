'Big Relief': Politicians React To Centre's Board Exam Decision

The Central government has cancelled the CBSE Board Class 12 exams this year due to the coronavirus surge. At a review meeting to decide on the vexed issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said students should not be "forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation". The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party have welcomed the decision.

"Government of India has decided to cancel the Class XII CBSE Board Exams. After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as future of our youth," PM Modi tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had demanded that the exams be cancelled, was among the first Twitter users to react to the news.

"I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief," Mr Kejriwal tweeted.

Mr Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia said students should be evaluated on their past performance in internal exams.

The Congress sought to credit its leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for the Centre's move.

"We are glad Modi govt finally heeded to the demands of the Indian people, Shri @RahulGandhi, Smt. @priyankagandhi and the Congress party, to prioritise the safety and health of our students," it tweeted.

