'Political Strategy?' BJP Chief Slams DMK Leader's 'Sanatana' Remark

The BJP chief also flagged off the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Chitrakoot today.

The BJP scaled up its attack against the opposition INDIA bloc over Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial statement about Sanatan Dharma. The latest attack came from the party chief JP Nadda.

"The DMK is among the biggest and strongest constituents of the opposition's Ghamandiya alliance. DMK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's minister son Udhayanidhi Stalin proclaimed abolishing the Sanatan Dharma. He has equated abolition of Sanatan Dharma with eradicating vector-borne Malaria and Dengue," JP Nadda said.

The BJP chief also called into question Rahul Gandhi's Mohabbat ki Dukan, an attempt by the Congress leader to counter alleged hate in the country.

"I want to ask Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, what is his Mohabbat ki Dukan selling, is it selling the same anti-Sanatan Dharma venom spewed by the Tamil Nadu minister. The opposition's Ghamandiya alliance needs to tell us whether this political strategy of abolishing Sanatan Dharma was churned out at the recent Mumbai brainstorming. Will the opposition's alliance go into the next elections with the political agenda of abolishing Sanatan Dharma?" Mr Nadda said.

The BJP chief also flagged off the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' from Chitrakoot today. It will end on September 22 at the famous Ram Raja Temple in Niwari district of Bundelkhand.

"I appeal to people present here for the start of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra to take a vow of uprooting the opposition's Ghamandiya alliance in the coming polls over this anti-Sanatan Dharma ideology," Mr Nadda added.

The BJP leader urged people to make the BJP victorious in the assembly polls and also at the Centre in the next Lok Sabha elections to help the country become the third largest economy in the world.

Underlining the development works in the state, Mr Nadda said the state has been transformed.

"Be it roads construction, per capita income, opening new medical colleges or industrial and agricultural growth, Madhya Pradesh, under the BJP and Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rule, has made rapid strides in all spheres of development. The state is number one in the country in various spheres, including cleanliness and sanitation, smart city development, water conservation and many major schemes of the Modi government, including the PM Swamitva Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and PM Matru Vandana Yojana," Mr Nadda said.

In the next three days, four more Jan Ashirwad Yatras will be flagged off by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

These five yatras will cover more than 10,500 kilometres, passing through 210 of Madhya Pradesh's 230 Assembly constituencies before arriving in Bhopal.

The Karyakarta Mahakumbh on September 25 will be addressed by PM Narendra Modi.