Political Activist Arrested For Threatening NCP Legislator On Facebook

The accused threatened to harm Jitendra Awhad, the MLA from the Kalwa-Mumbra constituency on Facebook

A 30-year-old activist of a political party has been arrested for allegedly issuing threats to an NCP legislator on a social networking site, the police said today.

The accused, Mirza Rehan Azmi, allegedly posted an objectionable message yesterday on his Facebook page against Mr Jitendra Awhad, the MLA from the Kalwa-Mumbra constituency in Thane district, and threatened to harm him, police spokesperson Sukhada Narkar said.

An office-bearer of the NCP women's wing filed a complaint with the Mumbra police against two persons in this connection, she said.

Based on the complaint, the police last night arrested Azmi, who is an activist of a political party, and launched a search for the other person named in the complaint, she said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to defamation and criminal intimidation and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, Mr Narkar said