Cop Killed, Paramilitary Soldier Injured In Terror Attack In Kashmir's Pulwama

The attack comes hours after an encounter in Shopian where one Lashkar terrorist was killed after a three-hour operation.

Cop Killed, Paramilitary Soldier Injured In Terror Attack In Kashmir's Pulwama

The police said reinforcements had been sent to the area. (File)

Srinagar:

A policeman was killed and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel injured during a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

"Terrorists fired upon a joint Naka party of CRPF & Police at Pinglana, Pulwama. In this terror attack, 01 Police personnel got martyred & 01 CRPF personnel got injured," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

The police said reinforcements had been sent and the area was being cordoned off.

The attack comes hours after an encounter in Shopian where one Lashkar terrorist was killed after a three-hour operation.

Home  Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Jammu and Kashmir on a three-day visit tomorrow. Besides reviewing security situation, Mr Shah will address two rallies in Rajouri and Baramulla district.

Also Read

.