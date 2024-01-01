UP Cop Dead After Speeding Truck Rams Into Police Jeep In Noida

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, police said. (Representative pic)

A sub-inspector died and another suffered injuries here allegedly after a police vehicle was hit by a commercial pick-up truck in the early hours of Monday, officials said.

The incident took place around 2 am at a road intersection in Sector 2, under Phase 1 police station limits, they said.

"The police jeep was hit by the pick-up truck which was being driven at a high speed and carelessly. Sub-inspector Vijay Ahlawat and sub-inspector Ram Kishore suffered injuries in the crash," a police spokesperson said.

"The injured policemen were admitted to the private Kailash Hospital where sub-inspector Ram Kishore succumbed during treatment. He was aged 54," the spokesperson said.

The police said the erring commercial vehicle, which is registered in Delhi, has been impounded and its driver taken into custody.

Further legal proceedings in the case are underway, the police added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar district, which comprises Noida and Greater Noida, recorded more than 400 deaths in more than a thousand road crash incidents in 2023, according to official figures.

The district, adjoining national capital Delhi, recorded 1,684 deaths in road crashes between 2019 and 2022, the official data showed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)