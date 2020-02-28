Police Say Bullet Injuries Killed 13 In Delhi Clashes As Toll Rises To 42

Delhi saw massive clashes over the contentious Citizenship Act (File)

13 people have died in Delhi due to gunshot injuries and 22 due to fatal injuries from stone pelting or physical assault in the violent clashes that ensued in northeast Delhi, police said.

The police have managed to identify 26 of those who have been killed.

"35 persons have died due to injuries inflicted on them during riots (till Tuesday). 13 persons have died due to gunshot injuries and 22 persons have died due to severe injuries," a police report said.

The Delhi Police spokesperson separately said 38 people -- most of them in their 20s and 30s -- have died during the violence.

Hospital authorities have, however, put the toll at 42.

Those who died of physical assault or stone pelting have been identified as Alok Tiwari (32), Mohseen (25), Salman (2), Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma (26), Asfaq Hussain, Dilbar Singh Negi (21), Mahroof Ali (32), Mehtab (22), Zakir (24) and Deepak Kumar (34).

Those who died due to gunshot injury have been identified as Amaan (18), Dinesh (35), Head constable Ratan Lal (42), Istayak (24), Mohammad Mubarak Hussain (28), Mohammad Mudassar (30), Pravesh (48), Rahul Solanki (26), Shahid, Vir Bhan (50), Mohammad Furkan (30) and Shad Mohammad (35).

The police are yet to identify the cause of death of Rahul Thakur, Faizan, Nitin, and Vinod.