Police Save Men Mistaken For Child Abductors From Being Beaten In Bhopal

The men were saved by police right on time. (Representational)

Three men, who were trying to help a boy cross a road, were rescued by police from an angry

mob that suspected they were child abductors, police said today.



This happened in the Hanumanganj area of Bhopal Wednesday evening. Police managed to save the three people from a mob, Sudesh Tiwari told PTI today.



"The three men, Dhan Singh, Ram Swaroop Sen and Dashrath Ahirwar were under the influence of alcohol and were trying to help a boy who was scared to cross a road near Futa Makabara Square," Tiwari informed.



A passerby started shouting "bachcha chor" after which a mob gathered and started beating up the three men, the official said.



"We managed to reach in time and save them. The three hail from Vidisha district and were here to purchase an autorickshaw. A medical examination has revealed that they had consumed alcohol. They did not receive major injuries," Mr Tiwari said.



