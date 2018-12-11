Two More Arrested After Police Recruitment Paper Leak In Gujarat

A total of 13 people have been arrested till now. (Representative)

Two more people have been arrested by the Gujarat Police in connection with the police constable recruitment exam paper leak.

The exam was cancelled hours before it was scheduled to commence on December 2 after authorities learnt that the paper had got leaked.

Vineet Kumar was arrested by a team of the Gujarat Police in Delhi and brought to Gandhinagar, while Ashok Sahu, resident of Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh, was arrested in Indore and will be brought to Ahmedabad by midnight, Gandhinagar Superintendent of Police Mayur Chavda said.

Mr Kumar had allegedly made arrangements for candidates in Delhi to show them the leaked question paper, the official added.

Mr Sahu, arrested earlier this year for leaking a question paper of a competitive exam in Madhya Pradesh and released on bail later, allegedly met Nilesh Chauhan, Suresh Pandya, Ashwin Parmar and Manish Singh among others at a hotel in Ahmedabad before the December 2 examination.

"They met at a hotel on November 28 and hatched the conspiracy to make money by leaking the paper. Apart from Sahu, other persons who took part in the meeting have been identified but not arrested yet," Mr Chavda said.

"After hatching the conspiracy, they took the candidates to Delhi by road and air, where they were shown the question paper in batches of five or seven and then brought back," the official said.

The police also took some of the arrested candidates to Delhi to identify the places where they were shown the paper.

The police will soon identify the "channel from which the paper was leaked and processed", Mr Chavda added.

Around 8.75 lakh candidates were to appear for the examination for 9,700 posts of constable across 2,440 centres in the state on December 2.

A fresh examination will be held on January 6, the government announced last week.

