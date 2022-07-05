Police Recover Bag With Gold, Cash Using E-Challan System In Mumbai

The bag was found at the back of an autorickshaw. (Representational)

A bag containing gold ornaments and cash cumulatively valued at several lakh rupees that had been left behind in an autorickshaw by a senior citizen has been recovered, a police official said on Tuesday.

The 61-year-old woman, identified as Lakshmi Chowdhary, used to carry the bag with gold and cash along with her to most places as she feared it would get stolen, he said.

"She had boarded a autorickshaw from her workplace in Gavanpada in Mulund to Rahul Nagar in Chembur, and left the bag behind in the three-wheeler. She then approached RCF police station, where officials use the traffic violation e-challan system to get the autorickshaw driver's address and phone number," he said.

"We found the bag in the back of the autorickshaw. The driver was unaware of it. We have returned it to the owner," said Assistant Police Inspector (API) Kiran Mandre.

