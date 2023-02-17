Police File Charge Sheet In Actor Tunisha Sharma Death Case

Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody. (File)

Police on Thursday filed a charge sheet in the case related to the alleged death by suicide of TV actor Tunisha Sharma in the Vasai sessions court in Maharashtra, an official said here.

Tunisha Sharma's co-actor Sheezan Khan was arrested for alleged abetment to suicide after the 21-year-old actor died by suicide on December 24.

The incident took place on the set of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar district, near Mumbai.

Valiv police filed the charge sheet, the local police official said without disclosing much details.

It contains call details, chats and other communications exchanged between Sharma and Khan, he said.

Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody.

Once a charge sheet is filed, charges are framed by a judge and the trial starts

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)