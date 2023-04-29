Police File Case Over Video Of Man Masturbating In Delhi Metro

The man in the video is yet to be traced.

The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in a metro train, hours after Delhi Women's Commission Chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to it over the matter.

A senior police officer said the police have taken suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been registered, as per a PTI report. The investigation into the matter is underway.

The disturbing video, recorded by another commuter, showed a man watching something on his phone and masturbating on the Delhi Metro while other passengers near him were seen as highly uncomfortable and moving away.

Reacting to the video, Delhi Women's Commission Chief Swati Maliwal termed it ''absolutely disgusting and sickening'', and demanded exemplary action against the accused.

In a tweet, she wrote, ''Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure the strictest possible action against this shameful act.''

Came across a viral video where a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act. — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) April 28, 2023

The DCW also sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and a detailed action taken report by May 1.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issues a notice to DCP, Delhi Metro over the viral video of a man seen masturbating while sitting on a seat in Delhi Metro. pic.twitter.com/HcKN2vm6yl — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2023

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also issued a statement urging commuters to ''conduct themselves responsibly.''

We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while traveling by the Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should report immediately the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time etc. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) April 28, 2023

The DMRC added that it will ''intensify the deployment of flying squads in the metro''.

"DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken," it tweeted.