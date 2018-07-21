Police Constable Abducted From Home By Terrorists In South Kashmir's Kulgam

A manhunt has been launched to trace the abducted policeman (Representational photo)

A Jammu and Kashmir police constable has been abducted by terrorists from his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The constable, who was undergoing training in Kathua in Jammu, was abducted last night, say sources. He was currently on leave.

A manhunt has been launched by security officials to trace the abducted policeman.

The incident comes a month after a soldier was kidnapped and killed by terrorists in south Kashmir. Rifleman Aurangzeb of 44, Rashtriya Rifles, was kidnapped when he was on his way home to celebrate Eid.

Aurangzeb had boarded a private vehicle for Shopian, from where he was supposed to go to Rajouri district. The terrorists intercepted his vehicle as it approached Kalampora and kidnapped the soldier. His bullet-riddled body was found at Gussu village, about 10 km from Kalampora, in Pulwama.

South Kashmir has become the hub of terror activities over the last few years where Policemen have been targeted frequently and robbed of their weapons.

