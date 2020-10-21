Police Commemoration Day: PM Modi, Amit Shah Pay Homage

Police Commemoration Day Image: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid homage to police personnel who died in the line of duty. PM Modi said police personnel always give their best without hesitation. In his message on Police Commemoration Day, PM Modi said, from preserving law and order to solving heinous crimes, from helping out when disaster strikes to fighting COVID-19, police personnel always do their best without hesitation. "We are proud of their diligence and readiness to assist citizens," PM Modi tweeted.

"Police Commemoration Day is about expressing gratitude to our police personnel and their families all across India. We pay tributes to all the police personnel martyred in the line of duty. Their sacrifice and service would always be remembered," the Prime Minister added.

Home Minister Amit Shah paid his tribute on Police Commemoration Day. "So far, 35,398 police personnel have lost their lives in the line of duty. During our battle against COVID-19, 343 police personnel lost their lives while serving the nation as Corona Warriors,"

Amit Shah said in his address at Police Commemoration Day parade at National Police Memorial in Delhi. "This memorial is not just made of bricks and cement, this memorial remembers the martyrdom of our soldiers. We salute the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives...," the Home Minister added.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who died at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959.

(Inputs from PTI & ANI)