Police Commandos Ambushed By Suspected Insurgents In Manipur, 1 Injured

Violence broke out in Manipur's Moreh after a gunfight

A gunfight broke out between suspected insurgents and police commandos in Manipur's border town Moreh today. The insurgents allegedly fired at a convoy of police vehicles while they were moving towards a patrolling point from Moreh town, news agency PTI reported.

A commando was injured. He is being treated at an Assam Rifles camp.

The fresh violence in Moreh also led to the burning of two homes, local reports said.

In a separate incident, a teen was shot dead by unidentified men in Manipur's hill district Kangpokpi, 45 km from the state capital Imphal. The incident happened at 2.30 am on Saturday.

More security forces have been deployed in the village and combing operations are going on, sources said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the killing of the youth.

"A few evil elements are trying to disrupt the peace in the state. It's an unfortunate incident and we highly condemned the incident. Combing operation is on to nab the culprits. We won't spare the culprits," Mr Singh told reporters today.

"Many civil society groups are trying hard to restore peace in the state. This fresh incident is highly condemnable. Let us hold dialogue and resolve issues peacefully," he added.