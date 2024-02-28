Manipur Commandos' "Arms Down" Protest Over "Restrain" Order On Action Against Armed Group

A section of Manipur Police commandos has started an "arms down" protest

A section of Manipur Police commandos has started an "arms down" protest over allegations that senior officers asked them to restrain themselves after some 200 members of an armed group shot at and vandalised the house of a senior police officer in the state capital Imphal on Tuesday night.

The commandos are upset they were allegedly told not to respond with effective fire at the armed group, whose members also kidnapped Additional Superintendent of Police Moirangthem Amit and his security guard, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

"They were later rescued from Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and investigation has started," the Manipur Police said in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Two others were injured.

Firing incident at the residence of Addl SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, MPS On 27th February, 2024. Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of... — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) February 28, 2024

In the gunfight yesterday, the armed group damaged Mr Singh's house, vehicles, and a clinic, the police said. The clinic belongs to Mr Singh's family, whose seven members are doctors.

A huge armed mob forcibly opened the gate and opened fire, sources said. The police officer's father said Mr Singh was not at home when the attack happened. The police officer, on hearing the incident, rushed home with a group of commandos; however, they were intercepted by the armed group, sources said.

Visuals of the gunfight shared on social media show nearby residents running for cover in the dark amid the loud crack of automatic gunfire.

The army, Assam Rifles, and state police personnel later took control of the area, sources said.

The armed group attacked the police officer's house to force him to release some of its arrested members, sources said.

The incident came amid the ethnic violence and tension in the northeast state, where armed groups of both the hill-majority Kuki-Zo tribes and the valley-majority Meiteis are engaged in battles to control areas near the foothills. The violence over disagreements on land, resources, political representation, and affirmative action policies has dragged on for nine months now.

Over 200 have died and thousands have been internally displaced in the Manipur violence that began in May 2023.