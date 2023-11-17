Police Case Against Kuki-Zo Group Leader Over 'Self-Government' Claims

ITLF general secretary Muan Tombing faces an FIR over his "self-government" comment

A police case has been filed against the general secretary of a Kuki-Zo group in ethnic violence-hit Manipur over his comments they will start a "self-government whether the centre recognises it or not".

Muan Tombing, the general secretary of the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), faces several serious charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including sedition and conspiring to wage war against the Indian government.

During a protest in Manipur's hill district Churachandpur on Wednesday, Mr Tombing had challenged the central government that they are ready to establish a "self-governed separate administration" in areas dominated by them, "whether the centre recognises it or not" if their demand for a separate administration is not met "within a couple of weeks".

"It has been over six months and nothing has been done regarding our demand for a separate administration from the Manipur government. So if our voice is not heard within a couple of weeks, we will set up our self-government. Irrespective of whether the centre recognises it or not, we will go ahead," Mr Tombing told reporters amid the protest in Churachandpur.

"As in a state or a Union Territory, we will set up a self-government that will look into all matters in the Kuki-Zo areas. We have to do this since our voice has not been heard," Mr Tombing said.

The FIR filed with a police station in the same district where Mr Tombing issued the "self-government" ultimatum also includes the charge under the IPC on "provocation with intent to cause riot". NDTV has seen a copy of the FIR.

The ITLF held a meeting this evening to discuss the matter following the filing of the FIR, people familiar with the matter told NDTV on phone from Churachandpur. A statement from the ITLF is expected.

The ITLF had organised the protests in Churachandpur to push for its core demand of separate administration, and also to request for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the alleged killing of 22 people of the Kuki tribes.

"Many brutal killings of members of Kuki-Zo community have taken place, but the CBI or the central agencies have not taken them up for investigation. This rally is to protest against the atrocities committed against the Kuki-Zo people," ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong said on Wednesday.

"State Government Dominated By Meiteis"

Just days after the outbreak of ethnic violence in May, 10 tribal MLAs including those from the ruling BJP had demanded a total separation from Manipur. They have said the state government is dominated by the valley-majority Meitei community.

The hill-majority Kuki tribes have alleged the BJP government led by N Biren Singh has branded them as "narco terrorists" and illegal immigrants from junta-ruled Myanmar, which led to insecurity among the valley-majority Meiteis and the subsequent violence that has claimed over 180 lives.

The ethnic unrest in Manipur began on May 3 following a protest by the Kuki tribes against the Meiteis' demand for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Though the immediate cause of the ethnic clashes is said to be over the Meities' demand for ST tag, many leaders including Home Minister Amit Shah and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar have said entry of illegal immigrants is one of the main factors behind the unrest in the northeast state bordering Myanmar.

India's anti-terror body the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has said it is looking into an alleged transnational conspiracy involving terror groups hiding in Bangladesh, Myanmar and Manipur to exploit the ethnic violence in the northeast state.

The centre on Monday extended by five years the ban on nine Meitei extremist groups and their associate organisations, which mostly operate in Manipur, for anti-national activities and launching attacks on security forces.