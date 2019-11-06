Police Bust Arms-And-Narcotics Racket In Kashmir's Uri, 2 Arrested

Contraband recovered from the two suspected drug peddlers in Kashmir's Uri.

Police arrested two alleged drug peddlers from Jammu and Kashmir's Uri region near the Line of Control today, and recovered firearms, ammunition and a large quantity of narcotics from their possession.

The suspects - one of whom is a woman - were arrested on the basis of intelligence inputs on an arms-and-narcotics smuggling racket near Dulanga area in Uri's Kamalkote, police said.

Police said they first recovered two packets of brown sugar (an adulterated form of heroin) from the two suspects, and after interrogating the two, learnt that the woman had some more concealed in a cow shed near her house. A sum of Rs 3.28 lakh was also recovered from her possession.

Further investigation resulted in the recovery of nearly two kg of brown sugar from a nearby forest, besides live rounds and magazines. A case has been registered at the Uri police station, and further investigation is on.

The drug problem in Kashmir is second only to terrorism, given how neighbouring Pakistan sees the narcotics trade as a viable option to fund its operatives. Drugs worth hundreds of crores have been seized near the line of control in the last two years.

According to a January report by the former state's Health and Medical Education Department, the number of patients admitted with drug problems rose from 535 in 2016-17 to 710 in 2017-18. The number of patients in Srinagar stood at 185.

Security personnel had busted an underground bunker used as a training centre for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on Monday.

