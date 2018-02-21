PNB Fraud Case: Assets Of Nirav Modi Group Worth Rs 145 Cr Assets Attached At least 200 shell firms and "benami" assets have come under the scanner of the investigative agencies probing the Rs 11,400-crore alleged fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai (Brady House).

Nirav Mod is accused of allegedly cheating PNB to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore. Mumbai/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today continued raids for the seventh day as it visited 17 locations across the country, including four shell companies in Mumbai, even as the I-T department attached assets worth Rs 145 crore in the alleged Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.



While the ED seized assets worth Rs 10 crore today, the tax department said it has attached a total of 141 bank accounts and fixed deposits worth Rs 145.74 crore of the Nirav Modi group. The department said it has attached these assets to realise outstanding tax demands.



With today's seizure, the total value of gems and gold jewellery seized by the ED stands at Rs 5,736 crore. The agency has said it is carrying out an "independent valuation" of these seized assets.



ED sleuths today stepped up their action against the suspected shell or bogus firms linked to the operations of billionaire diamond jewellery designer Nirav Modi, his uncle and Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi and others.



Multiple teams of the agency raided four locations of such firms in the Opera House, Peddar road, Goregaon (East) and Powai areas of the Maharashtra capital, they said.



"Assets worth Rs 10 crore were seized in the operations today," a senior ED official said, adding the agency is probing about 120 shell firms of the duo and their companies.



The Income Tax Department, which is also probing these instances, had yesterday launched action against the shell firms that are reported to have been used by the accused to allegedly launder huge money and evade taxes.



At least 200 shell firms and "benami" assets have come under the scanner of the investigative agencies probing the Rs 11,400-crore alleged fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai (Brady House).



The ED has also summoned Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before it this week at its Mumbai zonal office. The agency has not heard from the duo so far.



The agency will also seek information from foreign countries about the business operations of the firms and accounts linked to the two.



It is also expected to attach about three dozen properties in this case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the coming days.



ED sources had said that the agency is talking to senior PNB officials and recording their versions to ascertain how Letters of Understanding (LoUs) are issued and other bank operations done.



It has also obtained information from a whistleblower in this case who had said he had raised red flags against Mehul Choksi's loan in 2013.



"We are looking at securing the proceeds of crime. The ED will probe how much illicit wealth was created by the accused in the alleged fraud," a senior official had said recently.



It has also sought PNB's audit reports since 2011 from the RBI.



The sources said the ED was looking at collecting all financial documents -- personal and official -- of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and their businesses to take the probe forward.



The ED and the Income Tax department have zeroed in on the dummy or shell companies in India and abroad that were being used to route or receive funds as part of the alleged fraud.



It is suspected that the shell firms were being used by the accused to launder money and create benami assets in the form of land, gold and precious stones, which is now being probed by the agencies.



Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and others are being investigated by multiple probe agencies after it recently came to light, following a complaint by the PNB, that they allegedly cheated the nationalised bank to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore, with the purported involvement of a few employees of the bank.



The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case.



Shell companies are defined as those firms which are set up by nominal paid-up capital, high reserves and surplus on account of receipt of high share premium, investment in unlisted companies, no dividend income, high cash in hand, private companies as majority shareholders, low turnover and operating income, nominal expenses, nominal statutory payments and stock in trade and minimum fixed asset.



