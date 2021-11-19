PM's 'Statesmanship' To Pick Guru Purab For Farm Laws Rollback: Amit Shah

The decision comes just two days after the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

PM Modi's decision to announce the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws on the "special day" of Guru Purab shows "remarkable statesmanship," Home Minister Amit Shah said today. The Prime Minister this morning announced the withdrawal of the laws that had triggered massive protests from farmers, especially in Punjab and Western Uttar Pradesh. Mr Shah said the choice of the day to make this announcement shows that nothing other than the welfare of "each and every Indian" is on the PM's mind.

"What is unique about PM @narendramodi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of 'Guru Purab' to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship," he said in a tweet.

What is unique about PM @narendramodi Ji's announcement is that he picked the special day of ‘Guru Purab' to make this announcement. It also shows there is no other thought except the welfare of each and every Indian for him. He has shown remarkable statesmanship. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 19, 2021

He had called it a "welcome and statesmanlike move" immediately after the announcement, and added that the government "will keep serving our farmers and always support them in their endeavours."

The decision comes just two days after the Centre announced the reopening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor. Both these moves are being seen as the BJP's attempts to woo voters in Punjab ahead of the state assembly elections next year.

Opposition parties, while welcoming the move, have said that many deaths could have been avoided if the Modi government had made this decision earlier. They pointed out that PM Modi and his ministers have tried to discredit the protesters since the beginning and called them names. They say the move is clearly just a pre-election gimmick because the party suffered losses in the recent by-polls and their own internal surveys indicate waning support among the people.