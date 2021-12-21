PM's Outreach To UP Women Voters With New Cash Scheme: 10 Points

"I have the privilege to transfer crores of rupees into the bank accounts of thousands of women and girls in Uttar Pradesh to help them carry forward their dreams and aspirations," PM Modi said at the function.

"Today our daughters and sisters have set up industries of Rs 75,000 crore in UP. Till a few years ago, these were people who did not even have a bank account. Today they are powering India ahead.

The Prime Minister's Office has said the programme was held as per PM Modi's vision to empower women, especially at the grassroots level, by providing them with necessary skills, incentives and resources.

At the programme, PM Modi also transferred over 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the "Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme".

The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. Each beneficiary receives total of Rs 15,000.

A third transfer programme was for Business Correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), who provide financial services at the doorstep for the grassroot level.

They are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for the first six months after which they can start earning through the commission on transactions, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister transferred the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 BC-Sakhis.

The transfer for Self-Help groups is being done under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana – the National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).