'PM's Office Said...': Son On KCR's Absence At Statue of Equality Opening

"Is that not an insult?'' KT Rama Rao questioned.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son KT Rama Rao has made a startling claim on his father's absence at the inauguration of Ramanujacharya's Statue of Equality in February, which had unleashed much criticism. Mr Rao had not turned up either to receive and personally host Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he came to Hyderabad for the inauguration, which, many said was a blatant violation of protocol.

The Chief Minister was missing earlier when PM Modi came to visit the Bharat Biotech Covid vaccine facility in November last year.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, KT Rama Rao said in both cases, the Prime Minister's Office had sent a clear message that the Chief Minister "should not come".

"Is it not protocol violations on the part of the PMO and humiliation of a chief minister by a Prime Minister? Is that not an insult?'' he questioned.

Asked why protocols were not followed when the Governor went on visits to districts, Mr Rao, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, said, "The Governor behaves like a BJP leader. She read a Republic Day speech that was not approved by the council of ministers. She has been making political comments''.

Earlier this month, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had attended a tribal festival and visited the Yadadri temple, but no minister, MLA, or official had turned up to receive her as per protocol.

At recent meetings with PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, the Governor had complained that she had felt insulted and humiliated by the Telangana government and the Chief Minister, and alleged that he rebuffed her invitations multiple times and violated protocol.

Mr Rama Rao said it was the central ministers and even the Prime Minister who insulted the Telangana Chief Minister and his ministers.

"Mr Piyush Goyal poked fun when we raised serious issues like paddy procurement," he said.

"We are a performing state and they refuse to acknowledge that and treat us with dignity," he told NDTV.