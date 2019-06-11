PM's New Outreach To Minorities: Scholarships For 5 Crore Students

The Narendra Modi government has set a new target - to give out scholarship worth Rs 5 crore for the education of minorities over the next five years. Various scholarships - for before and after school boards -- will be provided to 5 crore students, which will include 50 per cent girl students, sources said.

Under the scheme, girls from minority communities who dropped out of schools will be linked to education and employment. They will be provided with "bridge courses" from reputed educational institutions of the country.

Madrasa teachers across the country will be given training from various institutions in mainstream subjects. This programme will be launched next month.

The scholarships would include more than 10 lakh Begum Hazrat Mahal Girls Scholarship for the economically weaker sections.